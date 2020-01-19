Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for the acute care and gastroenterology markets. The company’s lead product candidate, Amelior, which is in phase III clinical trials, is an intravenous formulation of ibuprofen for the treatment of both pain and fever. Its products also comprise Acetadote, an intravenous formulation of N-acetylcysteine for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; and Kristalose, a prescription laxative product, which is a crystalline form of lactulose to enhance patient acceptance and compliance. In addition, the company is developing a treatment for fluid buildup in the lungs of cancer patients and an anti-infective for treating fungal infections in immuno-compromised patients. “

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:CPIX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 29,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,282. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.14.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $528,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. 29.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.