CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Issues Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. CSX has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $80.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.74.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

In other news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.