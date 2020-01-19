Cryptocean (CRON) Price Hits $0.36

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00004131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. Cryptocean has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $77,799.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 70.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.71 or 0.05790014 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034061 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127716 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

Cryptocean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

