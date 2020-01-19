Cryptaur (CPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,953.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $6,953.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00035578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.52 or 0.05684163 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00026536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00128571 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,068,727,157 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

