CROAT (CROAT) Market Capitalization Tops $79,947.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One CROAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. In the last week, CROAT has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $79,947.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 74,633,276 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

