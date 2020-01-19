Critical Survey: Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) & BioHiTech Global (NYSE:BHTG)

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chegg and BioHiTech Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 0 1 11 0 2.92 BioHiTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Chegg presently has a consensus price target of $45.59, indicating a potential upside of 5.22%. BioHiTech Global has a consensus price target of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 95.82%. Given BioHiTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than Chegg.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Chegg shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chegg and BioHiTech Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $321.08 million 16.33 -$14.89 million $0.09 481.44 BioHiTech Global $3.36 million 10.16 -$14.67 million N/A N/A

BioHiTech Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chegg.

Risk and Volatility

Chegg has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chegg and BioHiTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg -3.27% 9.53% 3.40% BioHiTech Global -193.11% -176.04% -13.50%

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its digital products and services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that enables automatically generate sources in the required formats, when students need to cite their sources in written work; Chegg Tutors that allow students find human help on its learning platform through a network of live tutors; and Chegg Math solver, which helps students to get math help through self-guided and individualized math solutions The company also offers Other Services, such as Test Prep, internships, college admission and scholarship services; rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers supplemental materials and textbook buyback services. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc. provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste. It has a distribution license to sell, lease, use, distribute and manufacture the Eco-Safe Digester product. The Eco-Safe Digester is a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that can be disposed of via conventional sanitary sewer systems. The Eco-Safe Digester may be used by businesses in food service, hospitality, healthcare, government, conference centers, education centers or stadiums. Its Internet enabled system, the BioHiTech Cloud, streams data from the digesters, collects information from system users and integrates business application data.

