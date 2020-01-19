Credit Suisse Group Raises Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 480

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AUTO. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 609 ($8.01) to GBX 604 ($7.95) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.50) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.50) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 563.07 ($7.41).

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 573.40 ($7.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 577.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 544.61. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 442.90 ($5.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

