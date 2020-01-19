Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $410.50.

CACC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total transaction of $442,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.07, for a total value of $6,751,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,437 shares of company stock valued at $37,522,119 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $450.78. The stock had a trading volume of 86,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,550. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $385.36 and a 12-month high of $509.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $438.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 29.49 and a quick ratio of 29.49.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 34.69 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

