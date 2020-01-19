Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COWN. BidaskClub upgraded Cowen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ COWN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,081. Cowen has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.72 million. Cowen had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cowen will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cowen by 55.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

