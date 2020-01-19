COTI (COTI) Price Hits $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. COTI has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $539,476.00 worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.57 or 0.02806771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00201026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00131225 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI's genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,578,756 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . COTI's official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI's official website is coti.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

