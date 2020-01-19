Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.08

Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.08 and traded as low as $1.90. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 42,895 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Corvus Gold from C$6.90 to C$5.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $246.74 million and a PE ratio of -18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 93.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.07.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

