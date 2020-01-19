Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.16. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 million.

CWCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 377,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWCO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 55,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,777. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $17.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.