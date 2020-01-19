Connect Coin Trading 15.3% Higher This Week (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Connect Coin has a total market cap of $66,666.00 and approximately $1,159.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Connect Coin has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One Connect Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Connect Coin

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin . The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io

Buying and Selling Connect Coin

Connect Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connect Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connect Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

