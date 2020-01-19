Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,430.30

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,430.30 and traded as high as $1,758.86. Computacenter shares last traded at $1,750.00, with a volume of 119,101 shares traded.

CCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Computacenter to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,485 ($19.53) to GBX 1,625 ($21.38) in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,686.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,432.54.

In other Computacenter news, insider Raymond Gray sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.24), for a total transaction of £28,036.40 ($36,880.29).

Computacenter Company Profile (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.