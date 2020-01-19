Comparing Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) & MMA Capital (OTCMKTS:MMAC)

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) and MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gecina and MMA Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 0 0 0 0 N/A MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Gecina and MMA Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A MMA Capital 92.91% 23.07% 13.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gecina and MMA Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $735.71 million 19.26 $1.19 billion N/A N/A MMA Capital $13.14 million 13.92 $61.00 million N/A N/A

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than MMA Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Gecina has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMA Capital has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of MMA Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MMA Capital beats Gecina on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gecina

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

