Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce sales of $150.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.30 million and the highest is $150.81 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $141.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $589.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $589.20 million to $590.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $622.75 million, with estimates ranging from $619.20 million to $626.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 7,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $503,587.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,345.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,342 shares of company stock valued at $911,723. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth $13,606,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 1,601.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after buying an additional 194,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 120.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,465,000 after buying an additional 178,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,897,000 after acquiring an additional 81,588 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 51.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 40,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.32. The company had a trading volume of 233,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average is $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

