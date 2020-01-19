Comet Ridge (ASX:COI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Comet Ridge Ltd. (ASX:COI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.18. Comet Ridge shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 25,758 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $127.38 million and a PE ratio of -29.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.24.

In other Comet Ridge news, insider James Riley bought 400,000 shares of Comet Ridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$76,000.00 ($53,900.71).

Comet Ridge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and appraisal of coal seam gas and sandstone reserves in Eastern Australia. The company has 100% interests in the ATP 743, ATP 744, and ATP 1015 projects located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; and 40% interests in the ATP 1191 Mahalo project located in the Bowen Basin, Queensland, as well as holds interests in the PEL 6, PEL 427, and PEL 428 projects located in the Gunnedah Basin, New South Wales.

