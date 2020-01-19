Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.13.

NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $83.74. 39,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.59. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $736.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.23 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 27,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 345,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

