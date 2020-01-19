Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lowered Clovis Oncology from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.17.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $32.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.17. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 298.53%. The business had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. Clovis Oncology’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.