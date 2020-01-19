Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) to Issue Dividend of $0.27

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) announced a dividend on Friday, January 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citizens & Northern has a dividend payout ratio of 62.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $352.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.34. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

CZNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

