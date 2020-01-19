Citigroup Increases Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $170.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

NYSE:CAT opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.61. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $303,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,398,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,898,000 after buying an additional 46,928 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,853 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,092.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,189,000 after acquiring an additional 174,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 32.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,205,000 after acquiring an additional 465,286 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

