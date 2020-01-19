Cision (NYSE:CISN) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cision (NYSE:CISN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CISN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cision from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cision from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cision from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cision from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.20.

NYSE:CISN opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -249.69 and a beta of 0.84. Cision has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.64 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 25.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Cision will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $252,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,613,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,314,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cision in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cision in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cision by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cision in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cision in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

