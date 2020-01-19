Chromia (CHR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $699,026.00

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $699,026.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03013278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00198594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029966 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127813 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia's total supply is 256,247,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,200,848 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

