Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

CDXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chromadex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of CDXC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. 154,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,821. The company has a market cap of $265.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.40. Chromadex has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 137.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chromadex will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. 10.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chromadex by 377.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chromadex by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Chromadex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chromadex by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 298,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chromadex in the second quarter valued at $3,279,000. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

