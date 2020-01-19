China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Stock Price Down 20%

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN) shares were down 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 29,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 37,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22.

About China Education Resources (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc provides education resources and services for students, teachers, parents, and school administrators primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates an education services portal, cersp.com that provides educational content, resources, and training programs to users.

