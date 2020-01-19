Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of LNG opened at $66.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

