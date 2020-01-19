Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Receives $49.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

CHMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.40. 9,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991. The company has a market cap of $201.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

