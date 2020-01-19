Cheesecoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $25,639.00 and $1.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. During the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.09 or 0.03005170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00197993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 370,109,884 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin . Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

