Cheesecoin Reaches Market Cap of $29,781.00 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Cheesecoin has a total market cap of $29,781.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cheesecoin has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.29 or 0.02771011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00198578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00132690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cheesecoin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 369,944,384 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin . Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

Cheesecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, CryptoBridge, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

