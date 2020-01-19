Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.73.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $31,012.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $673,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

