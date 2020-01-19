Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,864,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312,089 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,487,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,271,000 after acquiring an additional 647,177 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,348,000 after acquiring an additional 442,859 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $72.73. The company had a trading volume of 698,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,998. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $73.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 119.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

