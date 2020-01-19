Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,405 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 94,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 90,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 631,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 37,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,375,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 199,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

