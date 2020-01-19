Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will post $4.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 billion. Cenovus Energy reported sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year sales of $15.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $16.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $17.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. CIBC set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 45.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.26. 2,127,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

