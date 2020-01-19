CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Up to $3.63

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.63. CEMIG shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 3,507,000 shares changing hands.

CIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CEMIG in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get CEMIG alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.