Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Carpenter Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Carpenter Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of CRS opened at $46.39 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $881,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,136.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,583,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,897,000 after purchasing an additional 66,079 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,123,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $18,070,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

