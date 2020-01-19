Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.95. The company had a trading volume of 263,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,044. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $106.19 and a 12-month high of $164.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brook Bruce 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. Also, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. Insiders sold a total of 63,103 shares of company stock worth $9,932,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,502,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 164.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 43,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,812,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 65.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 18.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

