Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.88.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Carlisle Companies stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.95. The company had a trading volume of 263,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,044. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $106.19 and a 12-month high of $164.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.31.
In related news, insider Brook Bruce 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. Also, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. Insiders sold a total of 63,103 shares of company stock worth $9,932,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,502,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 164.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 43,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,812,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 65.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 18.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.
Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.