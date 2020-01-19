CargoX (CXO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,747.00

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. CargoX has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $10,747.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.45 or 0.02809440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00197946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00131102 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX’s launch date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

