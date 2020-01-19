Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) to post sales of $50.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Care.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $50.81 million. Care.com reported sales of $49.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Care.com will report full year sales of $208.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.40 million to $208.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $223.81 million, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $224.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Care.com.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Care.com had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRCM. TheStreet upgraded Care.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of CRCM stock remained flat at $$14.98 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 199,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Care.com has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $496.26 million, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52.

In other Care.com news, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $119,235.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,254,178 shares in the company, valued at $15,915,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $37,130.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,522 shares of company stock worth $184,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Care.com by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Care.com by 5,040.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 245,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Care.com by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Care.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Care.com in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

