Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.0420 on Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $79.94 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Upbit and DragonEX. In the last week, Cardano has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007565 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022267 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009142 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.28 or 0.02627970 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002353 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000213 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002096 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Indodax, Binance, OKEx, Bittrex, Bithumb, OTCBTC, LiteBit.eu, ZB.COM, Huobi, Upbit, DragonEX, Bitbns, Cryptomate, Cryptohub, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, Altcoin Trader, Coinnest, ABCC, Cryptopia, Coinbe and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

