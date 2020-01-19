Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBWBF. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

CBWBF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.54. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $27.42.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

