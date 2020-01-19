CaixaPay 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,687.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 53.3% against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, IDAX and CoinBene. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $169,185.00 and $1,687.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.03 or 0.03015131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00197946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00127124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

