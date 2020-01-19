CaixaPay 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,687.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 53.3% against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, IDAX and CoinBene. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $169,185.00 and $1,687.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.03 or 0.03015131 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00197946 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000691 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029695 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00127124 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
CaixaPay Coin Profile
.
Buying and Selling CaixaPay
CaixaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.