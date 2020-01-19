Cairn Energy’s (CNE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) price objective (up previously from GBX 220 ($2.89)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 268 ($3.53) to GBX 264 ($3.47) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 222 ($2.92).

LON CNE opened at GBX 193.70 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 194.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 180.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.25. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

