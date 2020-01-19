Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has $1,700.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1,490.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,506.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Cable One from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,381.60.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,630.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,538.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,353.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Cable One has a 12 month low of $834.63 and a 12 month high of $1,713.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cable One will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total transaction of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,335 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cable One by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Cable One by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Cable One by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Cable One by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

