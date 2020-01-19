C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Gap Down to $84.10

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $86.19, but opened at $84.10. C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares last traded at $80.74, with a volume of 2,770,581 shares.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average is $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

