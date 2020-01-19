Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.60

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 384910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BY. ValuEngine cut Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The firm has a market cap of $778.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 85.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

