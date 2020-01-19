Business Credit Substitute (BCS) Market Cap Achieves $213,784.00

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Business Credit Substitute has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Business Credit Substitute has a total market cap of $213,784.00 and approximately $31,058.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Business Credit Substitute token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and BiKi.

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.03 or 0.03015131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00197946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00127124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Business Credit Substitute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and BiKi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Credit Substitute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Business Credit Substitute using one of the exchanges listed above.

