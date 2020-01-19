Burst Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Burst has a market cap of $7.63 million and $5,882.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and C-CEX.

About Burst

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,079,122,635 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Poloniex, Upbit, Livecoin, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

