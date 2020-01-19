Bulwark Trading Down 20.8% This Week (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last seven days, Bulwark has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Bulwark has a total market capitalization of $314,823.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bulwark

Bulwark (CRYPTO:BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

