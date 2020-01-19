BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Receives $16.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,522. The company has a market capitalization of $285.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 million. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 114,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 207,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 8.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.