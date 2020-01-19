Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.01

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.01 and traded as high as $60.69. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at $60.47, with a volume of 217,467 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$42.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 631.11%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

